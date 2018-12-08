Rockwell Automation (ROK) Director Keith D. Nosbusch Sells 8,024 Shares

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 8,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,414,149.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 430,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,841,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $161.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $209.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 19,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 31,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 21.3% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.87.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

