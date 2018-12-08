Roger Emmanuel Ferreira Sells 90,000 Shares of Beleave Inc (BE) Stock

Beleave Inc (TSE:BE) Director Roger Emmanuel Ferreira sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$11,700.00.

Roger Emmanuel Ferreira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 19th, Roger Emmanuel Ferreira sold 15,000 shares of Beleave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total value of C$22,050.00.

About Beleave

Beleave Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and sells tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol medical cannabis in Canada and Colombia. The company produces cannabis oils and extracts for medical purposes. It also operates a network of medical cannabis clinics under the Medi-Green banner.

