Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Rolls-Royce (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rolls-Royce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rolls-Royce from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Rolls-Royce stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.00. Rolls-Royce has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rolls-Royce were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

