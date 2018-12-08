Ronald H. Spair Purchases 10,000 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Stock

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Director Ronald H. Spair purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.72 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous special dividend of $0.03. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,268,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,423,000 after purchasing an additional 887,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,843,000 after buying an additional 231,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,321,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,310,000 after buying an additional 130,352 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,343,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,665,000 after buying an additional 34,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,256,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,214,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FULT shares. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays raised Fulton Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

