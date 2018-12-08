Rotork (ROR) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rotork from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 296 ($3.87) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rotork from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rotork to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rotork presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 316.24 ($4.13).

Shares of LON:ROR traded up GBX 8.70 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 246.70 ($3.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.30 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01).

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £1,435.62 ($1,875.89). Also, insider Gary Bullard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($13,641.71).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

