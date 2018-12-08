Rowan Companies (RDC) Shares Gap Down to $13.50

Shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $13.50. Rowan Companies shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 2255653 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on RDC shares. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rowan Companies in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rowan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.39 million. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rowan Companies during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rowan Companies during the third quarter valued at $218,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rowan Companies during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rowan Companies during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rowan Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC)

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

