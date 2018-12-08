Roy W. Haley Purchases 1,866 Shares of Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) Stock

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Director Roy W. Haley bought 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $11,382.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,370.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HWCC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,108. The company has a market capitalization of $101.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.42. Houston Wire & Cable has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 2.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 884,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 765,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,745 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Houston Wire & Cable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,185,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 369,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 55,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

