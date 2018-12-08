Royce & Associates LP Invests $8.89 Million in NationalResearchCorp . (NRC) Stock

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 230,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.93% of NationalResearchCorp . at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,186,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,941,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,010,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,660,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,004,000.

Shares of NYSE NRC opened at $38.89 on Friday. NationalResearchCorp . has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.85.

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin R. Karas sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $189,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,064 shares of company stock worth $440,304.

NationalResearchCorp . Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

