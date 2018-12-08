RPC Group (RPC) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of RPC Group (LON:RPC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of RPC Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of RPC Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RPC Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,102.86 ($14.41).

Shares of RPC opened at GBX 648 ($8.47) on Tuesday. RPC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 714.50 ($9.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

RPC Group Company Profile

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

