RTI Surgical (RTIX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RTIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ RTIX opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. RTI Surgical has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $250.67 million, a P/E ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTI Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 70.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RTI Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 20.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 67,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 16.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in RTI Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $581,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

