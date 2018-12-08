Ruff Price Hits $0.0080 on Exchanges (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. During the last week, Ruff has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $195,122.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ruff Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,840,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 940,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

