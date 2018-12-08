Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,231 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 231,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $754.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

