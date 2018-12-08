RYB Education’s (RYB) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $8.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RYB. ValuEngine downgraded RYB Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RYB Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE RYB traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 227,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,755. The company has a market cap of $204.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.49. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RYB Education by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RYB Education during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RYB Education by 2,686.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in RYB Education by 3,508.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 52,627 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

