Ryerson (RYI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

RYI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Ryerson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Ryerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $283.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Ryerson had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Ryerson’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner bought 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $33,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,055.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $113,158 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $903,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ryerson by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $886,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

