S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 750 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 34.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 8,774.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,763 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3,516.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 746,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,619,000 after acquiring an additional 726,012 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,243,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,867,000 after acquiring an additional 717,452 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $62,780,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,362,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $3,824,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 94,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $8,809,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,398 shares in the company, valued at $18,004,604.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

