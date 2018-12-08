Sabre Corp (SABR) Holdings Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,338 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,542,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,983,000 after purchasing an additional 950,998 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sabre by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,295,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,802,000 after purchasing an additional 178,261 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Sabre by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,061,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sabre by 240.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sabre by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 5,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $148,659.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jami Kindle sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $227,129.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,188.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,288 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SABR. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Imperial Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sabre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The company had revenue of $970.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is 43.08%.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

