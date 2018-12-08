SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Earning Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SANDVIK AB/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 3.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms.

