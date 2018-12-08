Sasol Limited (SSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. TD Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sasol in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Sasol has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Sasol by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 764,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 10.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 387,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 37,578 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Sasol by 9.4% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 280,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sasol by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol during the second quarter worth about $5,652,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

