savedroid Reaches Market Capitalization of $869,877.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, savedroid has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One savedroid token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $869,877.00 and $59.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.02783624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00134297 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00176199 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.18 or 0.09854827 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid was first traded on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

