Schaeffler AG to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Schaeffler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Kurian now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $8.47 on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries worldwide. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

