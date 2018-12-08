Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Holdings Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 17,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,195,000 after buying an additional 62,542 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,016,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,777,000 after buying an additional 260,911 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB opened at $43.04 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $71.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

