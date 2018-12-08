Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 17,306 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 46.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 357,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 113,875 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,678.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 140,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 260.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 534,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after buying an additional 386,641 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

