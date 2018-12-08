Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 139,112 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,537.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 446.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $127.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $89.18 and a 1-year high of $133.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.68.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $8,296,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $91,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,902 shares of company stock valued at $107,111,734. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

