Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Stake Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,775 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

