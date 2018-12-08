SCRL Price Tops $0.0501 (SCRL)

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 8th. One SCRL token can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00001471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDAX and IDEX. During the last seven days, SCRL has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. SCRL has a total market cap of $7.55 million and $289,774.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.95 or 0.02995658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00130562 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00173473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.50 or 0.09828821 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SCRL Token Profile

SCRL launched on April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,793,044 tokens. SCRL’s official website is www.scroll.network. SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll. The official message board for SCRL is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla.

Buying and Selling SCRL

SCRL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRL using one of the exchanges listed above.

