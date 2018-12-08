Seacor (CKH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.40

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 7200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CKH. ValuEngine lowered Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $735.35 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $220.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Seacor news, insider Charles Fabrikant sold 51,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,581,372.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,740,508.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Seacor by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

