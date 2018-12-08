Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years.
