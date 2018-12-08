Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter.

WARNING: “Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.50” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/seanergy-maritime-ship-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-50.html.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.