SecureCoin Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (SRC)

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. SecureCoin has a total market capitalization of $25,839.00 and $32.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SecureCoin has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One SecureCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SecureCoin

SecureCoin (SRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 9,613,016 coins. SecureCoin’s official website is www.securechain.com. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SecureCoin

SecureCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecureCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SecureCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

