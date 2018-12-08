Secureworks (SCWX) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $132-133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.74 million.Secureworks also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.01-0.00 EPS.

SCWX opened at $15.64 on Friday. Secureworks has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $133.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Secureworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. UBS Group lowered Secureworks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Secureworks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Secureworks from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Secureworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

