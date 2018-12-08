SEI Investments (SEIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SEI Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.83.

SEIC opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $408.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $774,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 592,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,566,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 145,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $7,662,756.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,386,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,002,977.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 521,226 shares of company stock worth $27,829,995. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

