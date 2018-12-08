Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Major Shareholder Buys $29,680.30 in Stock

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,680.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 8,049 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $66,484.74.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 2,793 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $23,796.36.

On Friday, November 9th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 7,492 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,480.08.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 7,105 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $64,158.15.

On Monday, October 29th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 12,335 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $119,649.50.

On Monday, October 22nd, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 99 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $980.10.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 13,734 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $140,498.82.

On Thursday, October 11th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 8,928 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $91,869.12.

On Monday, October 8th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 66,279 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $699,243.45.

On Friday, October 5th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 12,817 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $134,065.82.

Shares of NYSE:SIC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,503. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.60 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,410,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,100,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,511,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

