SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEMG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SemGroup from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SemGroup from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Get SemGroup alerts:

Shares of SEMG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.18. 1,376,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,768. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 1.87. SemGroup has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.71 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SemGroup will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.4725 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. SemGroup’s payout ratio is currently -787.50%.

In other news, Director William J. Mcadam acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SemGroup during the second quarter worth $165,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in SemGroup by 69.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SemGroup during the third quarter worth $212,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in SemGroup during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SemGroup during the second quarter worth $274,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for SemGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.