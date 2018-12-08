Senetas Co. Limited (SEN) Announces $0.00 Final Dividend

Senetas Co. Limited (ASX:SEN) announced a final dividend on Thursday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of SEN stock opened at A$0.10 ($0.07) on Friday.

About Senetas

Senetas Corporation Limited provides network data security solutions to businesses and governments worldwide. It develops and manufactures layer 2 metro and carrier Ethernet network encryptors. The company also provides encryption key management solutions; and CypherManager, an encryptor management platform.

