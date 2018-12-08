Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on SQNS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $2.25 to $1.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 88,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,492. The company has a market cap of $84.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.49. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 361.56% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sequans Communications by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,516,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 757,262 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,264,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 198,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 130,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.