Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Director Buys C$49,750.00 in Stock

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$49,750.00.

Marty Leigh Proctor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

On Friday, November 23rd, Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 5,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,350.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 5,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.08 per share, with a total value of C$60,400.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 5,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,050.00.

VII opened at C$9.74 on Friday. Seven Generations Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$9.30 and a 1-year high of C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

VII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Eight Capital increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.50.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/seven-generations-energy-ltd-vii-director-buys-c49750-00-in-stock.html.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.