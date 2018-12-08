SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHDN. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on Churchill Downs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.33.

In related news, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.83 per share, with a total value of $505,077.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,439.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,831.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $262.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.90 and a 1 year high of $314.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs shares are going to split on Monday, January 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 31st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 25th.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.87 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

