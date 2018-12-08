Shaw Communications Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of SJR.B traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$24.31 and a 1-year high of C$30.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$30.25 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.00.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

