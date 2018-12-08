Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Position in 2U Inc (TWOU)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,670 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of 2U by 61.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of 2U by 27.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 61,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,323,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,263,000 after purchasing an additional 374,160 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of 2U by 13.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,127,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,746,000 after purchasing an additional 129,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,550,000 after purchasing an additional 98,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. 2U Inc has a 1-year low of $47.83 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $80.00 price target on 2U and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, First Analysis set a $95.00 price objective on 2U and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,090,224.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters bought 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.22 per share, for a total transaction of $499,958.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,410.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

