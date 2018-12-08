Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 117.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 242.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $203,001.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

