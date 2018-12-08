Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in Repligen Co. (RGEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 18.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Repligen by 1,511.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Repligen by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 807,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,965,000 after purchasing an additional 68,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 753.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 206,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 182,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN opened at $61.26 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Repligen had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. CL King downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $115,917.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $212,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 31,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $2,015,997.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,082 shares of company stock worth $3,722,749. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/shell-asset-management-co-takes-position-in-repligen-co-rgen.html.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.