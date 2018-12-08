Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 93,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd alerts:

NYSE:JPS opened at $8.17 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/shepherd-kaplan-krochuk-llc-takes-168000-position-in-nuveen-preferred-income-securities-fnd-jps.html.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.