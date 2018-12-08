ShipChain (SHIP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,000.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $997,626.00 and $1,000.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One ShipChain token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.02845048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00135855 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00174238 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.17 or 0.09858984 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,453,416 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

