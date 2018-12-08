SiaCashCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $688,388.00 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, SiaCashCoin has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. SiaCashCoin has a total market capitalization of $688,388.00 and approximately $11,972.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SiaCashCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.02783624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00134297 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00176199 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.18 or 0.09854827 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About SiaCashCoin

SiaCashCoin launched on March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,541,509,684 tokens. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin. SiaCashCoin’s official website is www.SiaCashCoin.com.

Buying and Selling SiaCashCoin

SiaCashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SiaCashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SiaCashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

