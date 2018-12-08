Sidoti Raises Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Price Target to $130.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target raised by Sidoti from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $134.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.60.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $90.42 and a 1-year high of $133.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $191,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,319.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,367,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,569.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 134,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

