Siemens (SIE) Given a €127.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a target price on shares of Siemens in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €125.95 ($146.45).

SIE opened at €97.69 ($113.59) on Wednesday. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

