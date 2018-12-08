Signet Jewelers (SIG) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.26-6.31, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.27 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.15-4.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.06.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Signet Jewelers (SIG) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/signet-jewelers-sig-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.