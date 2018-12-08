Signet Jewelers (SIG) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.15-4.40 EPS.

NYSE SIG opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.06.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

