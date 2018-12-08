Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

SBGI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $766.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

