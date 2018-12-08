Sirios Resources (SOI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Sirios Resources Inc (CVE:SOI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 22000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

About Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 75 km2 located in Quebec. Sirios Resources Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

