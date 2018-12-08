Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107,611 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $104,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $108,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

